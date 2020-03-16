Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE: PSXP) dip is a big Buy opportunity

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE: PSXP) is -39.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.04 and a high of $65.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The PSXP stock was last observed hovering at around $30.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 7.18% off its average median price target for the next 12 months.

Currently trading at $37.50, the stock is -30.23% and -35.90% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.52 million and changing 23.68% at the moment leaves the stock -32.06% off its SMA200. PSXP registered -27.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -33.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $58.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $55.14.

The stock witnessed a -37.89% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -33.26%, and is -23.11% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 20.15% over the week and 7.69% over the month.

Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) has around 600 employees, a market worth around $9.21B and $1.13B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.70 and Fwd P/E is 8.19. Profit margin for the company is 65.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.83% and -42.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.90%).

Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Phillips 66 Partners LP is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.94 with sales reaching $416.52M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 21.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.50% in year-over-year returns.

Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) Top Institutional Holders

223 institutions hold shares in Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP), with 169.94M shares held by insiders accounting for 74.44% while institutional investors hold 102.86% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 245.71M, and float is at 53.36M with Short Float at 3.66%. Institutions hold 26.29% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC with over 12.67 million shares valued at $780.93 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.55% of the PSXP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Alps Advisors Inc. with 8.56 million shares valued at $527.47 million to account for 3.75% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are First Reserve GP XIII Ltd which holds 4.99 million shares representing 2.19% and valued at over $307.88 million, while Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. holds 1.37% of the shares totaling 3.12 million with a market value of $192.2 million.

Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Bairrington Phillip David, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Bairrington Phillip David bought 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 12 at a price of $32.50 per share for a total of $487562.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 27253.0 shares.

Phillips 66 Partners LP disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 22 that Haney Mark (Director) bought a total of 1,640 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 22 and was made at $62.17 per share for $101967.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 31032.0 shares of the PSXP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 22, Bairrington Phillip David (Director) acquired 1,640 shares at an average price of $62.14 for $101901.0. The insider now directly holds 12,253 shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP).

Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) that is trading -59.03% down over the past 12 months. Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (BKEP) is -35.24% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -9.24% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.01 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.79.