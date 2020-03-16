Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) turns bullish with gain of 0.55 points

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PIRS) is -40.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.60 and a high of $6.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The PIRS stock was last observed hovering at around $1.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.55% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 78.4% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 56.8% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.16, the stock is -33.27% and -37.17% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.3 million and changing 34.16% at the moment leaves the stock -45.95% off its SMA200. PIRS registered -32.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -57.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.41 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.99.

The stock witnessed a -48.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -38.64%, and is -25.52% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 20.61% over the week and 11.38% over the month.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) has around 107 employees, a market worth around $128.17M and $33.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 35.00% and -64.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-76.50%).

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.16 with sales reaching $7.57M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -25.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -32.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.10% in year-over-year returns.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) Top Institutional Holders

124 institutions hold shares in Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS), with 112.01k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.21% while institutional investors hold 69.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 59.34M, and float is at 54.86M with Short Float at 2.49%. Institutions hold 69.58% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BVF Inc. with over 5.35 million shares valued at $19.37 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.73% of the PIRS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Aquilo Capital Management, LLC with 4.97 million shares valued at $17.98 million to account for 9.03% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 3.41 million shares representing 6.19% and valued at over $12.33 million, while EcoR1 Capital, LLC holds 4.61% of the shares totaling 2.54 million with a market value of $9.18 million.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BVF PARTNERS L P/IL, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that BVF PARTNERS L P/IL sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 06 at a price of $4.50 per share for a total of $224970.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 314139.0 shares.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI) that is trading -51.08% down over the past 12 months. Champions Oncology Inc. (CSBR) is -43.49% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -9.4% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.63 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.86.