Positives for Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI) as stock gains in recent trading

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) is -44.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.95 and a high of $14.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The EVRI stock was last observed hovering at around $6.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.14% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.47% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 47.14% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.40, the stock is -30.93% and -38.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.59 million and changing 18.21% at the moment leaves the stock -33.90% off its SMA200. EVRI registered -20.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -13.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.88 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.18.

The stock witnessed a -44.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -43.03%, and is -9.98% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.30% over the week and 10.47% over the month.

Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI) has around 1400 employees, a market worth around $591.48M and $533.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 35.24 and Fwd P/E is 11.99. Profit margin for the company is 3.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.37% and -50.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.10%).

Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Everi Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 3/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.05 with sales reaching $139.37M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 36.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 14.60% in year-over-year returns.

Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI) Top Institutional Holders

247 institutions hold shares in Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI), with 703.54k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.83% while institutional investors hold 93.66% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 79.93M, and float is at 79.93M with Short Float at 1.73%. Institutions hold 92.88% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Eagle Asset Management Inc with over 6.24 million shares valued at $83.77 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.38% of the EVRI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 5.54 million shares valued at $74.44 million to account for 6.56% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 5.32 million shares representing 6.29% and valued at over $71.43 million, while Carillon Tower Advisers, Inc. holds 5.58% of the shares totaling 4.72 million with a market value of $63.34 million.

Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by JUDGE GEOFFREY P, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that JUDGE GEOFFREY P sold 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 14 at a price of $12.52 per share for a total of $375600.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104672.0 shares.

Everi Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 14 that KILBURN E MILES (Director) sold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 14 and was made at $12.52 per share for $626000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 207645.0 shares of the EVRI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 06, Lucchese David (EVP) disposed off 100,000 shares at an average price of $11.00 for $1.1 million. The insider now directly holds 72,585 shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI).

Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) that is trading -45.95% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 37.14% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 949170.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.5.