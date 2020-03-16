Positives for SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) as stock gains in recent trading

SunCoke Energy Inc. (NYSE: SXC) is -41.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.78 and a high of $9.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The SXC stock was last observed hovering at around $2.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.82% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.22% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 47.57% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.67, the stock is -23.49% and -33.50% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.17 million and changing 28.77% at the moment leaves the stock -42.12% off its SMA200. SXC registered -59.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -47.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.32.

The stock witnessed a -39.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -36.51%, and is -8.71% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.57% over the week and 8.33% over the month.

SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) has around 895 employees, a market worth around $332.58M and $1.60B in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.48. Profit margin for the company is -9.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.01% and -60.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.10%).

SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SunCoke Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.1 with sales reaching $312.6M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -595.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -14.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -20.10% in year-over-year returns.

SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) Top Institutional Holders

249 institutions hold shares in SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC), with 652.32k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.78% while institutional investors hold 91.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 90.62M, and float is at 83.09M with Short Float at 4.94%. Institutions hold 90.38% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 12.89 million shares valued at $80.33 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.40% of the SXC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.54 million shares valued at $46.96 million to account for 9.00% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 5.55 million shares representing 6.63% and valued at over $34.58 million, while Mangrove Partners holds 6.10% of the shares totaling 5.11 million with a market value of $31.83 million.

SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Hardesty Phillip Michael, the company’s Senior Vice President. SEC filings show that Hardesty Phillip Michael bought 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $3.29 per share for a total of $9870.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 142892.0 shares.

SunCoke Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 19 that SWEETNAM JAMES E (Director) bought a total of 5,300 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 19 and was made at $4.71 per share for $24963.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 28417.0 shares of the SXC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 14, ROWE JOHN W (Director) acquired 15,974 shares at an average price of $5.91 for $94406.0. The insider now directly holds 15,974 shares of SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC).

SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ArcelorMittal (MT) that is trading -54.82% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -20.68% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.96 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.37.