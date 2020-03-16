Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) stock Surged by 36.23 yesterday

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) is -41.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.61 and a high of $11.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The RRC stock was last observed hovering at around $2.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.75% off its average median price target for the next 12 months.

Currently trading at $2.82, the stock is 2.98% and -15.79% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 31.84 million and changing 36.23% at the moment leaves the stock -36.86% off its SMA200. RRC registered -74.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.44.

The stock witnessed a -7.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -30.88%, and is 7.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 44.18% over the week and 19.11% over the month.

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) has around 655 employees, a market worth around $693.58M and $2.60B in sales. Fwd P/E is 62.67. Profit margin for the company is -66.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 75.16% and -75.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-31.10%).

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Range Resources Corporation (RRC) is at an average rating of 2.90.

Range Resources Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 3/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01 with sales reaching $562.14M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 2.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -16.30% in year-over-year returns.

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) Top Institutional Holders

415 institutions hold shares in Range Resources Corporation (RRC), with 5.63M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.27% while institutional investors hold 119.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 245.95M, and float is at 221.08M with Short Float at 36.59%. Institutions hold 116.82% of the Float.

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Range Resources Corporation (RRC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GRAY STEVEN D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that GRAY STEVEN D bought 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 12 at a price of $2.11 per share for a total of $210800.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 150000.0 shares.

Range Resources Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 that PALKO STEFFEN E (Director) bought a total of 903,128 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 and was made at $2.20 per share for $1.98 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1000000.0 shares of the RRC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, Scucchi Mark (SVP & CFO) acquired 9,300 shares at an average price of $2.07 for $19251.0. The insider now directly holds 12,025 shares of Range Resources Corporation (RRC).

Range Resources Corporation (RRC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) that is trading -95.16% down over the past 12 months. Antero Resources Corporation (AR) is -85.31% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.47% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 81.39 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.19.