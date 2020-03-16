Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) makes -1.73% fall – What does that mean for its investors?

Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE: RJF) is -19.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $58.79 and a high of $102.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The RJF stock was last observed hovering at around $60.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 11.52% off its average median price target of $87.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.84% off the consensus price target high of $111.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -1.87% lower than the price target low of $71.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $72.33, the stock is -15.04% and -19.46% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.64 million and changing 18.94% at the moment leaves the stock -15.24% off its SMA200. RJF registered -11.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -16.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $89.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $85.27.

The stock witnessed a -25.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.03%, and is -1.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.66% over the week and 5.59% over the month.

Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) has around 14200 employees, a market worth around $10.22B and $8.08B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.82 and Fwd P/E is 9.34. Profit margin for the company is 13.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.03% and -29.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.30%).

Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) is at an average rating of 2.30.

Raymond James Financial Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 3/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.8 with sales reaching $2.07B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 11.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.10% year-over-year.

Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) Top Institutional Holders

704 institutions hold shares in Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF), with 14.9M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.70% while institutional investors hold 82.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 141.35M, and float is at 124.38M with Short Float at 2.33%. Institutions hold 73.31% of the Float.

Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) Insider Activity

A total of 170 insider transactions have happened at Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 83 and purchases happening 87 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GODBOLD FRANCIS S, the company’s Vice Chairman. SEC filings show that GODBOLD FRANCIS S bought 12,542 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $65.40 per share for a total of $820224.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 147042.0 shares.

Raymond James Financial Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 20 that Allaire Bella Loykhter (Executive Vice President-RJA) sold a total of 10,800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 20 and was made at $101.26 per share for $1.09 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 58035.0 shares of the RJF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 20, Dowdle Jeffrey A (COO & Head of Asset Mgmt.) disposed off 8,692 shares at an average price of $100.52 for $873744.0. The insider now directly holds 37,959 shares of Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF).

Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) that is trading -25.23% down over the past 12 months. Siebert Financial Corp. (SIEB) is -38.59% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.59% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.12 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.33.