Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) makes -30.68% fall – What does that mean for its investors?

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) is -68.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.98 and a high of $15.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The RYAM stock was last observed hovering at around $1.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22% off its average median price target for the next 12 months.

Currently trading at $1.22, the stock is -45.05% and -59.48% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.21 million and changing 22.00% at the moment leaves the stock -70.69% off its SMA200. RYAM registered -90.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -72.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.96 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.14.

The stock witnessed a -59.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -67.81%, and is -30.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 22.89% over the week and 14.27% over the month.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) has around 4000 employees, a market worth around $85.81M and $1.78B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -1.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.10% and -92.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.00%).

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.42 with sales reaching $435.51M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -278.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -9.80% in year-over-year returns.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) Top Institutional Holders

223 institutions hold shares in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM), with 1.61M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.56% while institutional investors hold 76.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 70.34M, and float is at 61.45M with Short Float at 4.03%. Institutions hold 74.68% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 7.96 million shares valued at $30.57 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.60% of the RYAM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 4.85 million shares valued at $18.62 million to account for 7.67% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 4.36 million shares representing 6.90% and valued at over $16.75 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 6.61% of the shares totaling 4.18 million with a market value of $16.04 million.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BOYNTON PAUL G, the company’s Chairman, President and CEO. SEC filings show that BOYNTON PAUL G bought 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 11 at a price of $1.43 per share for a total of $285320.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 702714.0 shares.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 06 that BOYNTON PAUL G (Chairman, President and CEO) bought a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 06 and was made at $3.63 per share for $363400.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 500594.0 shares of the RYAM stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Balchem Corporation (BCPC) that is trading -2.25% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -14.98% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.84 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.88.