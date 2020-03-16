Markets

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) turns bullish with gain of 2.06 points

By Richard Addington

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) is -24.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.04 and a high of $23.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The RAD stock was last observed hovering at around $9.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.06% off its average median price target for the next 12 months.

Currently trading at $11.70, the stock is -20.84% and -14.08% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.71 million and changing 21.37% at the moment leaves the stock 21.90% off its SMA200. RAD registered -19.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 53.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.62.

The stock witnessed a -13.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 52.74%, and is -27.55% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 21.28% over the week and 13.11% over the month.

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) has around 53100 employees, a market worth around $655.67M and $21.58B in sales. Fwd P/E is 41.20. Profit margin for the company is -1.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 132.14% and -51.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.20%).

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) is a “Underweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.60, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rite Aid Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/09/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.15 with sales reaching $5.45B over the same period. The quarterly earnings are expected to posting 0.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.30% in year-over-year returns.

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) Top Institutional Holders

227 institutions hold shares in Rite Aid Corporation (RAD), with 1.53M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.86% while institutional investors hold 49.97% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 56.04M, and float is at 53.25M with Short Float at 34.98%. Institutions hold 48.54% of the Float.

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 3 times.

Markets

Check out this: Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) is on the verge of a huge rally

Winifred Gerald - 0
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) is -29.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.40 and a high...
Read more
Markets

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) turns bearish with loss of -8.52 points

Andrew Francis - 0
Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) is -35.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.14 and a high...
Read more
Markets

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) Vs. Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL): Those Ticking Clocks

Richard Addington - 0
Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) shares are -82.08% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -45.74% or -$6.07 lower in...
Read more

Read More

Is Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) Getting More Institutional Investors?

News Andrew Francis - 0
Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: NLY) is -29.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.45 and a...
Read more

State Street Corporation (STT) Vs. Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM): Which Is Riskier?

Finance Winifred Gerald - 0
State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) shares are -31.49% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -11.20% or -$6.07 lower in the latest...
Read more

Which institution holds the most shares in Dycom Industries Inc. (DY)

Markets Richard Addington - 0
Dycom Industries Inc. (NYSE: DY) is -56.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.44 and a high...
Read more

Recent

Why has US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) dropped -23.66 in last trading?

Finance Richard Addington - 0
US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) is -52.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.21 and a...
Read more

Is there a cornucopia of returns in Citrix Systems Inc. (CTXS) And The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX)

Finance Sue Brooks - 0
Citrix Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXS) shares are 6.32% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.25% or $1.45 higher in the latest...
Read more

The decline in Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

News Sue Brooks - 0
Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE: SUI) is 14.92% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $109.00 and a high...
Read more

About Us

Categories

Companies

Finance

Industry

Markets

Pages

Privacy Policy

Our Team

Contact Us