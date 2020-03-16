Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) turns bullish with gain of 2.06 points

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) is -24.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.04 and a high of $23.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The RAD stock was last observed hovering at around $9.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.06% off its average median price target for the next 12 months.

Currently trading at $11.70, the stock is -20.84% and -14.08% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.71 million and changing 21.37% at the moment leaves the stock 21.90% off its SMA200. RAD registered -19.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 53.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.62.

The stock witnessed a -13.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 52.74%, and is -27.55% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 21.28% over the week and 13.11% over the month.

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) has around 53100 employees, a market worth around $655.67M and $21.58B in sales. Fwd P/E is 41.20. Profit margin for the company is -1.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 132.14% and -51.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.20%).

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) is a “Underweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.60, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rite Aid Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/09/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.15 with sales reaching $5.45B over the same period. The quarterly earnings are expected to posting 0.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.30% in year-over-year returns.

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) Top Institutional Holders

227 institutions hold shares in Rite Aid Corporation (RAD), with 1.53M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.86% while institutional investors hold 49.97% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 56.04M, and float is at 53.25M with Short Float at 34.98%. Institutions hold 48.54% of the Float.

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 3 times.