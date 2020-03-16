Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Vs. Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT): Updated Outlook

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY) shares are -18.28% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 13.19% or $7.54 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +15.41% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -21.78% down YTD and -17.74% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -10.96% and -20.62% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 13, 2019, Credit Suisse recommended the RY stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Citigroup had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on December 17, 2019. 1 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the RY stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $64.72 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $88.84. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 27.15.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 2.60% in the current quarter to $1.6, up from the $1.52 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $6.6, up 0.80% from $6.17 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.51 and $1.7. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $7.03 for the next year.

Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:FCPT), on the other hand, is trading around $24.04 with a market cap of $1.71B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $33.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 27.15% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.15 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

FCPT’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 61.70%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $6.55 million. This represented a 83.99% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $40.88 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.27 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.31 as given in the last earnings report.

The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $0.0.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 41 times at Four Corners Property Trust Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 28 times and accounting for 189,716 shares. Insider sales totaled 85,757 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 13 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 15.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 620.43k shares after the latest sales, with 41.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.60% with a share float percentage of 69.56M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Four Corners Property Trust Inc. having a total of 363 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 13.36 million shares worth more than $376.6 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 19.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 8.18 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $230.57 million and represent 11.65% of shares outstanding.