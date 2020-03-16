Schlumberger Limited (SLB) Vs. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF): Which Is Riskier?

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) shares are -59.80% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 12.07% or $1.74 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +25.17% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -60.72% down YTD and -57.92% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -32.24% and -53.89% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 09, 2020, BofA/Merrill recommended the SLB stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Citigroup had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 09, 2020. 31 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the SLB stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 31 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 18 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $16.16 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $42.55. The forecasts give the Schlumberger Limited stock a price target range of $50.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $17.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 67.68% or 4.94%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 5.40% in the current quarter to $0.28, down from the $0.3 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.49, down -2.70% from $1.47 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.19 and $0.4. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.8 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 66 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 42 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,104,733 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 581,670. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 919,487 and 311,266 in purchases and sales respectively.

Sonthalia Rajeev, a President, IPM at the company, bought 1,000 shares worth $33400.0 at $33.40 per share on Feb 03. The Director, M&A had earlier bought another 2,000 SLB shares valued at $34090.0 on Mar 09. The shares were bought at $17.05 per share. AYAT SIMON (Chief Financial Officer) sold 52,486 shares at $40.61 per share on Dec 24 for a total of $2.13 million while Al Mogharbel Khaled, (EVP, Operations) sold 21,385 shares on Nov 25 for $792686.0 with each share fetching $37.07.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF), on the other hand, is trading around $27.97 with a market cap of $4.19B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $53.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 47.23% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.93 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

HLF’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 11.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $882.9 million. This represented a 27.65% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.22 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.42 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.33 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $2.68 billion from $2.55 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $457.5 million, significantly lower than the $648.4 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $351.4 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 41 times at Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 14 times and accounting for 110,214 shares. Insider sales totaled 21,012 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 27 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -13.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 52.67M shares after the latest sales, with 0.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.30% with a share float percentage of 130.37M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. having a total of 28 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Icahn, Carl, C. with over 35.23 million shares worth more than $1.68 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Icahn, Carl, C. held 23.85% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital Research Global Investors, with the investment firm holding over 18.54 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $883.7 million and represent 12.55% of shares outstanding.