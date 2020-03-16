Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) Vs. Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR): Which Is Riskier?

Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE: SPG) shares are -39.74% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 7.52% or $6.28 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +10.01% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -40.11% down YTD and -38.26% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -24.60% and -35.50% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 07, 2020, BMO Capital Markets recommended the SPG stock is a Market Perform, while earlier, Jefferies had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on March 10, 2020. 20 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the SPG stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 20 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $89.77 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $161.31. The forecasts give the Simon Property Group Inc. stock a price target range of $218.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $109.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 58.82% or 17.64%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 6.40% in the current quarter to $1.65, down from the $1.78 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $6.97, down -0.20% from $6.81 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.51 and $1.82. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $7.42 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 13 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 9 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 16,513 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 17,812. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 1,000 in purchases and sales respectively.

The Pres Malls/Chief Admin Offcr had earlier sold another 9,160 SPG shares valued at $1.61 million on May 16. The shares were sold at $176.17 per share.

Laureate Education Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR), on the other hand, is trading around $14.85 with a market cap of $3.14B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $24.14 and spell out a more modest performance – a 38.48% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

LAUR’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 8.00%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $58.81 million. This represented a 93.11% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $853.03 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.21 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.54 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $6.52 billion from $6.82 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $339.77 million, significantly lower than the $396.86 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $184.13 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 53 times at Laureate Education Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 24 times and accounting for 4,159,647 shares. Insider sales totaled 4,108,840 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 29 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.57M shares after the latest sales, with 2.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 7.20% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 16.73M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Laureate Education Inc. having a total of 251 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 15.78 million shares worth more than $277.83 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, FMR, LLC held 13.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 10.22 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $179.89 million and represent 8.61% of shares outstanding.