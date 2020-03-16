Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AERI), Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AERI) shares are -39.30% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 9.40% or $1.26 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +12.07% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -44.14% down YTD and -31.58% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -3.23% and -25.95% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 09, 2020, SunTrust recommended the AERI stock is a Buy, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Initiated the stock as a Neutral on January 10, 2020. 14 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the AERI stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 14 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 12 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $14.67 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $38.33. The forecasts give the Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock a price target range of $54.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $26.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 72.83% or 43.58%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -24.70% in the current quarter to -$0.75, up from the -$0.78 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$2.57, up 46.20% from -$3.4 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.82 and -$0.56. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$1.2 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 44 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 27 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,171,979 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,032,629. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 98,400 and 1,018,092 in purchases and sales respectively.

RUBINO RICHARD J, a Chief Financial Officer at the company, bought 5,040 shares worth $100447.0 at $19.93 per share on Sep 09. The 10% Owner had earlier sold another 1,000,000 AERI shares valued at $17.07 million on Feb 27. The shares were sold at $17.07 per share. ANIDO VICENTE JR (Chief Executive Officer) bought 26,250 shares at $19.01 per share on Sep 09 for a total of $498953.0 while Foresite Capital Management II, (10% Owner) bought 15,700 shares on Sep 05 for $289194.0 with each share fetching $18.42.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS), on the other hand, is trading around $48.41 with a market cap of $6.62B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $67.53 and spell out a more modest performance – a 28.31% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.06 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

IONS’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 30.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $232.03 million. This represented a 53.0% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $493.68 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.29 on the year-over-year period, growing to $2.40 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $3.23 billion from $2.89 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $1.82 billion while total current assets were at $2.72 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $345.72 million, significantly lower than the $602.89 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $314.81 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 56 times at Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 29 times and accounting for 180,909 shares. Insider sales totaled 125,253 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 27 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 7.03M shares after the latest sales, with 2.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.00% with a share float percentage of 132.19M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 521 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 20.96 million shares worth more than $1.27 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, FMR, LLC held 15.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 11.97 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $722.89 million and represent 8.60% of shares outstanding.