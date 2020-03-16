Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: Briggs & Stratton Corporation (BGG), CyrusOne Inc. (CONE)

Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE: BGG) shares are -60.51% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 15.86% or $0.36 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +22.33% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -61.72% down YTD and -49.52% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -7.39% and -22.87% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 16, 2018, Raymond James recommended the BGG stock is a Mkt Perform, while earlier, Sidoti had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on July 19, 2018.

The stock currently trades at $2.63 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $4.67. The forecasts give the Briggs & Stratton Corporation stock a price target range of $5.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $3.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 47.4% or 12.33%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -53.80% in the current quarter to $0.1, down from the $0.34 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.02, down -0.00% from -$0.2 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.45 and $0.95. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.4 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 20 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 22 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 519,748 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 61,132. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Zeiler Jeffrey Michael, a VP Product Innovation at the company, bought 2,614 shares worth $12359.0 at $4.73 per share on Sep 04. The VP Product Innovation had earlier bought another 15,112 BGG shares valued at $95357.0 on Sep 12. The shares were bought at $6.31 per share. Zeiler Jeffrey Michael (VP Product Innovation) bought 43,000 shares at $4.25 per share on Sep 03 for a total of $182535.0 while Lehr Rachele Marie, (Vice President Human Resources) bought 6,000 shares on Aug 30 for $26076.0 with each share fetching $4.35.

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE), on the other hand, is trading around $57.45 with a market cap of $6.64B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $73.29 and spell out a more modest performance – a 21.61% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.07 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the CyrusOne Inc. (CONE) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CONE’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -0.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $17.6 million. This represented a 93.07% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $253.9 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.49 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$1.07 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $365.7 million, significantly higher than the $309.3 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$510.7 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 46 times at CyrusOne Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 10 times and accounting for 164,156 shares. Insider sales totaled 256,870 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 36 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -26.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 182.58k shares after the latest sales, with 20.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 113.65M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CyrusOne Inc. having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 16.76 million shares worth more than $1.1 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 14.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 13.66 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $893.6 million and represent 11.89% of shares outstanding.