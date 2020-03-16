Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: Covanta Holding Corporation (CVA), Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL)

Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE: CVA) shares are -32.68% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 9.18% or $0.84 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +9.30% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -38.07% down YTD and -32.55% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -26.05% and -36.61% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 22, 2019, Raymond James recommended the CVA stock is a Mkt Perform, while earlier, Jefferies had Initiated the stock as a Hold on November 22, 2019. 8 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the CVA stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 8 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $9.99 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $17.29. The forecasts give the Covanta Holding Corporation stock a price target range of $20.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $14.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 50.05% or 28.64%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 28.60% in the current quarter to -$0.21, down from the $0.03 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.08, up 2.80% from $0.07 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.13 and $0.04. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.02 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 10 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 24 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 190,692 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 224,525. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 177,204 and 68,788 in purchases and sales respectively.

Fisher Linda J., a Director at the company, sold 12,000 shares worth $205656.0 at $17.14 per share on Sep 06. The Director had earlier bought another 20,000 CVA shares valued at $194200.0 on Mar 13. The shares were bought at $9.71 per share. Stauder Paul E. (President, Covanta Envir. Sol.) sold 2,996 shares at $17.25 per share on Jul 31 for a total of $51690.0 while de Castro Michael Joseph, (EVP Supply Chain) sold 10,000 shares on Jul 30 for $170829.0 with each share fetching $17.08.

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL), on the other hand, is trading around $66.84 with a market cap of $35.09B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $68.27 and spell out a more modest performance – a 2.09% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.79 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

XEL’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 18.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $213.0 million. This represented a 92.39% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.8 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.56 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.42 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $50.45 billion from $50.24 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $3.26 billion, significantly higher than the $3.12 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$962.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 70 times at Xcel Energy Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 40 times and accounting for 299,255 shares. Insider sales totaled 337,022 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 30 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 10.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 891.94k shares after the latest sales, with 9.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.90% with a share float percentage of 523.70M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Xcel Energy Inc. having a total of 1,140 institutions that hold shares in the company.