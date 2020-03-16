Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: Service Corporation International (SCI), Fluor Corporation (FLR)

Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI) shares are 3.04% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 11.89% or $5.04 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +12.26% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -10.32% down YTD and 4.82% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -7.99% and -2.25% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 30, 2016, BofA/Merrill recommended the SCI stock is a Buy, while earlier, Raymond James had Downgrade the stock as a Outperform on February 20, 2019. 4 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.50 to suggest that the SCI stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 4 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $47.43 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $55.25. The forecasts give the Service Corporation International stock a price target range of $58.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $53.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 18.22% or 10.51%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -10.00% in the current quarter to $0.52, up from the $0.47 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.08, up 3.60% from $1.9 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.51 and $0.53. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.28 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 44 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 49 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,617,233 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,624,858. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 590,182 and 562,575 in purchases and sales respectively.

WARING SUMNER J III, a Sr.VP& Chief Operating Officer at the company, sold 86,522 shares worth $4.42 million at $51.12 per share on Feb 26. The President, CEO & Chairman had earlier sold another 57,000 SCI shares valued at $2.94 million on Mar 04. The shares were sold at $51.63 per share. COELHO TONY (Director) sold 2,000 shares at $51.05 per share on Feb 26 for a total of $102100.0 while Faulk John H, (Senior Vice President) sold 43,250 shares on Feb 24 for $2.25 million with each share fetching $52.09.

Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR), on the other hand, is trading around $6.98 with a market cap of $1.04B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $18.09 and spell out a more modest performance – a 61.42% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$10.32 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Fluor Corporation (FLR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

FLR’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -7.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $344.96 million. This represented a 91.24% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $3.94 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$5.57 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.49 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $7.88 billion from $8.97 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $47.87 million while total current assets were at $5.32 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $66.9 million, significantly higher than the -$11.29 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$73.16 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 14 times at Fluor Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 5 times and accounting for 264,701 shares. Insider sales totaled 25,347 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 9 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.19M shares after the latest sales, with 28.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.00% with a share float percentage of 131.84M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fluor Corporation having a total of 490 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 14.42 million shares worth more than $272.31 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 10.29% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 12.63 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $238.53 million and represent 9.01% of shares outstanding.