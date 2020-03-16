Splunk Inc. (SPLK) Vs. TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD): Which Is Riskier?

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) shares are -23.09% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 9.69% or $10.18 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +9.70% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -34.67% down YTD and -21.05% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -17.09% and -32.18% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 05, 2020, Monness Crespi & Hardt recommended the SPLK stock is a Neutral, while earlier, BMO Capital Markets had Reiterated the stock as a Outperform on March 05, 2020. 41 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the SPLK stock is a “Moderate Sell. 2 of the 41 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 31 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $115.19 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $166.79. The forecasts give the Splunk Inc. stock a price target range of $200.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $105.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 42.41% or -9.7%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to -$0.56, down from the $0.02 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.2, up 10.50% from $1.88 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.36 and -$0.02. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.48 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 20 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 69 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 454,265 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 338,164. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 12,690 in purchases and sales respectively.

Tully Timothy, a SVP, Chief Technology Officer at the company, sold 7,462 shares worth $805994.0 at $108.01 per share on Mar 12. The Chief Accounting Officer had earlier sold another 484 SPLK shares valued at $55699.0 on Mar 13. The shares were sold at $115.08 per share. Tully Timothy (SVP, Chief Technology Officer) sold 6,580 shares at $121.80 per share on Mar 11 for a total of $801444.0 while St. Ledger Susan, (President, WW Field Operations) sold 17,338 shares on Mar 11 for $2.12 million with each share fetching $122.06.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD), on the other hand, is trading around $1.49 with a market cap of $430.86M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $8.25 and spell out a more modest performance – a 81.94% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.65 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

TXMD’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $58.29 million. This represented a -266.58% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $15.9 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.20 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.17 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $265.99 million from $249.96 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$165.7 million, significantly lower than the -$106.81 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$168.15 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 7 times at TherapeuticsMD Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 6 times and accounting for 552,000 shares. Insider sales totaled 300,000 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 1 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 34.42M shares after the latest sales, with 0.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 7.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 71.90% with a share float percentage of 236.01M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TherapeuticsMD Inc. having a total of 224 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are JP Morgan Chase & Company with over 19.72 million shares worth more than $47.72 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, JP Morgan Chase & Company held 7.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the investment firm holding over 19.24 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $46.56 million and represent 7.09% of shares outstanding.