Stocks that are not receiving major attention: Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB), Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ)

By Sue Brooks

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) shares are -42.65% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 10.88% or $1.73 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +18.40% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -43.17% down YTD and -41.89% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -20.59% and -40.52% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 06, 2020, Barclays recommended the FITB stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Robert W. Baird had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on March 02, 2020. 23 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the FITB stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 23 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 12 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $17.63 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $31.91. The forecasts give the Fifth Third Bancorp stock a price target range of $38.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $24.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 53.61% or 26.54%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -5.60% in the current quarter to $0.63, up from the $0.63 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.89, down -7.30% from $2.78 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.59 and $0.74. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.08 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 46 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 68 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,051,204 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 701,186. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 365,328 and 151,822 in purchases and sales respectively.

Forrest Frank R., a EVP at the company, sold 3,224 shares worth $91014.0 at $28.23 per share on Jan 30. The EVP had earlier sold another 5,000 FITB shares valued at $120950.0 on Mar 02. The shares were sold at $24.19 per share. Forrest Frank R. (EVP & Chief Risk Officer) sold 7,500 shares at $30.53 per share on Dec 10 for a total of $228990.0 while McHugh Philip, (Executive Vice President) sold 36,382 shares on Nov 05 for $1.1 million with each share fetching $30.25.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ), on the other hand, is trading around $12.55 with a market cap of $965.34M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund having a total of 95 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are UBS Group AG with over 699409.0 shares worth more than $9.92 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, UBS Group AG held 0.91% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Robinson Capital Management, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 637741.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.05 million and represent 0.83% of shares outstanding.

