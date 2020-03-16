Stocks that are not receiving major attention: QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM), Sprint Corporation (S)

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) shares are -14.08% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 13.12% or $8.79 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +13.15% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -21.17% down YTD and -12.85% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -2.14% and -17.35% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 04, 2020, Piper Sandler recommended the QCOM stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Nomura had Initiated the stock as a Buy on March 10, 2020. 29 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the QCOM stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 29 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 16 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $75.81 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $99.87. The forecasts give the QUALCOMM Incorporated stock a price target range of $135.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $80.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 43.84% or 5.24%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 16.50% in the current quarter to $0.86, up from the $0.77 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.13, up 14.10% from $3.54 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.79 and $1.07. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $6.09 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 79 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 89 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 915,052 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 718,703. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 7,411 and 45,624 in purchases and sales respectively.

THOMPSON JAMES H, a EVP, Engineering QTI & CTO at the company, sold 18,012 shares worth $1.65 million at $91.47 per share on Feb 12. The EVP, Strategy and M&A had earlier sold another 15,957 QCOM shares valued at $1.43 million on Feb 19. The shares were sold at $89.91 per share. POLEK ERIN L (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) sold 39 shares at $85.57 per share on Feb 03 for a total of $3337.0 while ROGERS ALEXANDER H, (EVP & President, QTL) sold 735 shares on Jan 21 for $70097.0 with each share fetching $95.37.

Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S), on the other hand, is trading around $8.71 with a market cap of $36.61B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $6.92 and spell out a less modest performance – a -25.87% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.17 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Sprint Corporation (S) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

S’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -2.90%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $589.0 million. This represented a 92.71% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $8.08 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.03 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.04 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $86.9 billion from $87.93 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $62.0 million while total current assets were at $9.46 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $6.76 billion, significantly lower than the $7.58 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$2.04 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 3 times at Sprint Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 485,068 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 3 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 7.77M shares after the latest sales, with -2.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.40% with a share float percentage of 653.90M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sprint Corporation having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dodge & Cox Inc with over 100.11 million shares worth more than $521.59 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Dodge & Cox Inc held 2.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 90.05 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $469.18 million and represent 2.19% of shares outstanding.