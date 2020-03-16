Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI), SolarWinds Corporation (SWI)

Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) shares are -0.64% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 8.21% or $4.48 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +11.75% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -8.51% down YTD and 4.53% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -1.55% and -5.99% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 28, 2020, Piper Sandler recommended the ATVI stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Oppenheimer had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on March 10, 2020. 34 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the ATVI stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 34 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 23 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $59.04 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $67.24. The forecasts give the Activision Blizzard Inc. stock a price target range of $76.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $49.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 22.32% or -20.49%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 3.40% in the current quarter to $0.37, up from the $0.31 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.45, up 6.40% from $2.25 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.3 and $0.47. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.81 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 20 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 16 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 581,518 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 328,151. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 44,000 and 32,000 in purchases and sales respectively.

Johnson Collister, a President and COO at the company, sold 3,800 shares worth $199239.0 at $52.43 per share on Nov 13. The Director had earlier sold another 32,000 ATVI shares valued at $1.99 million on Feb 12. The shares were sold at $62.24 per share. Walther Christopher B (Chief Legal Officer) sold 5,333 shares at $52.67 per share on Oct 01 for a total of $280901.0 while Walther Christopher B, (Chief Legal Officer) sold 5,333 shares on Sep 03 for $271085.0 with each share fetching $50.83.

SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI), on the other hand, is trading around $15.84 with a market cap of $4.94B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $21.11 and spell out a more modest performance – a 24.96% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.89 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the SolarWinds Corporation (SWI) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

SWI’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 14.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $141.87 million. This represented a 42.68% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $247.5 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.05 on the year-over-year period, growing to $5.54 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $5.31 billion from $5.16 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $299.91 million, significantly higher than the $254.14 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $282.72 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at SolarWinds Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 5.37M shares after the latest sales, with -0.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.70% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 52.91M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SolarWinds Corporation having a total of 166 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Silver Lake Group, LLC with over 130.12 million shares worth more than $2.41 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Silver Lake Group, LLC held 41.79% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Thoma Bravo, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 106.02 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.97 billion and represent 34.05% of shares outstanding.