Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: Antero Resources Corporation (AR), Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW)

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) shares are -55.79% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 14.55% or $0.16 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +38.45% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -56.85% down YTD and -52.63% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -8.70% and -28.81% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 18, 2020, MKM Partners recommended the AR stock is a Sell, while earlier, TD Securities had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on March 13, 2020. 18 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.90 to suggest that the AR stock is a “Moderate Sell. 5 of the 18 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.26 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $2.98. The forecasts give the Antero Resources Corporation stock a price target range of $7.25 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $0.90. The two limits represent an upside potential of 82.62% or -40.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 77.80% in the current quarter to $0.02, down from the $0.35 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.1, down -5.10% from -$0.09 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.17 and $0.16. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.39 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 42 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 11 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 5,183,945 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 32,415,916. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 4,632,729 and 139,824 in purchases and sales respectively.

KAGAN PETER, a Director at the company, sold 16,094,190 shares worth $99.3 million at $6.17 per share on Jun 10. The insider had earlier sold another 138,098 AR shares valued at $383029.0 on Dec 30. The shares were sold at $2.77 per share. Warburg Pincus Private Equity (Director) sold 499,830 shares at $6.17 per share on Jun 10 for a total of $3.08 million while Warburg Pincus Private Equity, (Director) sold 15,594,360 shares on Jun 10 for $96.22 million with each share fetching $6.17.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KW), on the other hand, is trading around $17.01 with a market cap of $2.42B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $25.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 33.29% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.35 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

KW’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -6.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $106.9 million. This represented a 24.88% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $142.3 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.11 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.20 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $7.3 billion from $6.94 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$19.5 million, significantly lower than the $93.1 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$422.7 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 46 times at Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 27 times and accounting for 679,099 shares. Insider sales totaled 428,995 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 19 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 20.84M shares after the latest sales, with 6.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 6.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.10% with a share float percentage of 121.33M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. having a total of 281 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 18.9 million shares worth more than $421.37 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 13.29% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd/ Can, with the investment firm holding over 13.32 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $297.08 million and represent 9.37% of shares outstanding.