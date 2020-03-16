Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP), Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK)

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE: CCEP) shares are -13.68% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 11.27% or $4.45 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +18.06% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -23.10% down YTD and -12.46% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -16.80% and -16.17% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 05, 2019, Argus recommended the CCEP stock is a Hold, while earlier, JP Morgan had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on January 15, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $43.92 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $55.10. The forecasts give the Coca-Cola European Partners plc stock a price target range of $61.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $45.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 28.0% or 2.4%.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 0 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 0 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE:ROK), on the other hand, is trading around $166.18 with a market cap of $19.80B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $199.67 and spell out a more modest performance – a 16.77% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $8.89 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ROK’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 16.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $368.9 million. This represented a 78.1% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.68 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $2.66 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.66 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $7.11 billion from $6.11 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $231.1 million, significantly higher than the $212.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $194.1 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 108 times at Rockwell Automation Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 67 times and accounting for 118,840 shares. Insider sales totaled 113,339 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 41 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 26.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 777.27k shares after the latest sales, with 1.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.10% with a share float percentage of 115.41M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Rockwell Automation Inc. having a total of 1,174 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 10.84 million shares worth more than $2.2 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 8.99 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.82 billion and represent 7.74% of shares outstanding.