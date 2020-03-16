Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB), Federated Hermes Inc. (FHI)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) shares are -23.26% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 7.96% or $0.44 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +10.56% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -46.51% down YTD and -17.77% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -21.34% and -44.98% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 12, 2019, UBS recommended the DB stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Societe Generale had Upgrade the stock as a Hold on January 31, 2020. 9 of the 21 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 3 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $5.97 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $5.62. The consensus price target represents an downside potential -6.23.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -50.00% in the current quarter to $0, down from the $0.11 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.12, down -5.50% from -$1.07 reported last year. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.59 for the next year.

Federated Hermes Inc. (NYSE:FHI), on the other hand, is trading around $20.23 with a market cap of $2.03B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $36.14 and spell out a more modest performance – a 44.02% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.89 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Federated Hermes Inc. (FHI) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

FHI’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 26.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $1.44 million. This represented a 99.6% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $358.02 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.87 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.64 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $334.94 million, significantly higher than the $206.28 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $319.89 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 43 times at Federated Hermes Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 18 times and accounting for 353,753 shares. Insider sales totaled 372,411 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 25 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 4.85M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 3.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.80% with a share float percentage of 96.16M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Federated Hermes Inc. having a total of 409 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 13.41 million shares worth more than $436.99 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 13.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 9.51 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $309.89 million and represent 9.40% of shares outstanding.