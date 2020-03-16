Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: HubSpot Inc. (HUBS), Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI)

HubSpot Inc. (NYSE: HUBS) shares are -15.19% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 9.72% or $11.91 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +15.78% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -33.29% down YTD and -9.79% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -18.85% and -27.01% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 27, 2020, Wells Fargo recommended the HUBS stock is a Equal Weight, while earlier, Wells Fargo had Initiated the stock as a Equal Weight on January 28, 2020. 21 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the HUBS stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 21 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 12 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $134.42 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $200.83. The forecasts give the HubSpot Inc. stock a price target range of $222.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $160.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 39.45% or 15.99%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 7.10% in the current quarter to $0.24, down from the $0.36 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.27, up 24.80% from $1.5 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.24 and $0.31. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.88 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 24 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 145 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 405,370 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 326,323. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 295,753 and 47,446 in purchases and sales respectively.

Bueker Kathryn, a Chief Financial Officer at the company, sold 376 shares worth $75200.0 at $200.00 per share on Feb 13. The Chief Executive Officer had earlier sold another 8,500 HUBS shares valued at $1.65 million on Feb 18. The shares were sold at $194.62 per share. Halligan Brian (Chief Executive Officer) sold 8,500 shares at $183.01 per share on Jan 21 for a total of $1.56 million while Bueker Kathryn, (Chief Financial Officer) sold 942 shares on Jan 03 for $152246.0 with each share fetching $161.62.

Motorola Solutions Inc. (NYSE:MSI), on the other hand, is trading around $154.95 with a market cap of $27.11B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $196.43 and spell out a more modest performance – a 21.12% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $8.74 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

MSI’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 19.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $630.0 million. This represented a 73.48% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.38 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.40 on the year-over-year period, growing to $2.45 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $10.64 billion from $10.37 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.82 billion, significantly higher than the $1.07 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.57 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 87 times at Motorola Solutions Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 33 times and accounting for 673,654 shares. Insider sales totaled 614,240 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 54 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -21.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 742.02k shares after the latest sales, with 17.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.30% with a share float percentage of 169.87M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Motorola Solutions Inc. having a total of 1,082 institutions that hold shares in the company.