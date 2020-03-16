Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL), Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO)

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) shares are 1.83% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 13.60% or $13.19 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +16.56% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -11.49% down YTD and 4.40% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -0.67% and -7.09% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 24, 2020, Credit Suisse recommended the PYPL stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Guggenheim had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on January 31, 2020. 42 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.70 to suggest that the PYPL stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 42 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 34 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $110.15 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $130.49. The forecasts give the PayPal Holdings Inc. stock a price target range of $153.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $110.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 28.01% or -0.14%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 3.60% in the current quarter to $0.78, up from the $0.78 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.44, up 17.70% from $3.1 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.76 and $0.9. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.17 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 92 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 134 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,792,304 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,535,668. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,298,986 and 920,313 in purchases and sales respectively.

Pentland Adele Louise, a EVP, Chief Bus Aff & Legal Off at the company, sold 92,700 shares worth $9.98 million at $107.63 per share on Mar 02. The EVP, RRPS Chief Risk Complianc had earlier sold another 51,690 PYPL shares valued at $5.8 million on Mar 03. The shares were sold at $112.17 per share. Rainey John D (CFO and EVP, Global Cust Off) sold 87,925 shares at $107.48 per share on Mar 02 for a total of $9.45 million while Alford Peggy, (EVP, Global Sales) sold 2,253 shares on Mar 02 for $247053.0 with each share fetching $109.66.

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO), on the other hand, is trading around $37.64 with a market cap of $159.67B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $52.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 28.3% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.24 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CSCO’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 27.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $4.38 billion. This represented a 63.48% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $12.01 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.68 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.63 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Apr 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $90.43 billion from $92.49 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $18.59 billion while total current assets were at $40.05 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $7.39 billion, significantly lower than the $7.56 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $7.0 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 74 times at Cisco Systems Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 28 times and accounting for 1,315,013 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,206,330 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 46 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -18.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.87M shares after the latest sales, with 54.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 74.30% with a share float percentage of 4.24B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cisco Systems Inc. having a total of 3,289 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 352.96 million shares worth more than $16.93 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 317.19 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $15.21 billion and represent 7.48% of shares outstanding.