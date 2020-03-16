Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX), Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRX) shares are -37.85% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 10.71% or $0.59 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +13.17% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -38.26% down YTD and -38.82% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -20.16% and -33.15% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 26, 2019, Deutsche Bank recommended the MDRX stock is a Hold, while earlier, UBS had Initiated the stock as a Neutral on November 26, 2019. 21 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the MDRX stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 21 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $6.10 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $10.03. The forecasts give the Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. stock a price target range of $15.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $7.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 59.33% or 12.86%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -5.60% in the current quarter to $0.16, up from the $0.16 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.73, up 1.00% from $0.67 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.16 and $0.21. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.8 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 13 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 17 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 583,008 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 228,566. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 445,612 and 218,731 in purchases and sales respectively.

Black Paul, a CEO at the company, bought 33,783 shares worth $252190.0 at $7.47 per share on Mar 05. The President & CFO had earlier bought another 15,000 MDRX shares valued at $111000.0 on Mar 05. The shares were bought at $7.40 per share.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA), on the other hand, is trading around $20.75 with a market cap of $11.37B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $41.93 and spell out a more modest performance – a 50.51% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.71 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

PBA’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $71.93 million. This represented a 94.8% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.38 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.16 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.41 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2018), the total assets figure advanced to $24.98 billion from $21.42 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $30.14 million while total current assets were at $743.8 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.91 billion, significantly higher than the $1.74 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $668.44 million.

Major holders

The top two institutional holders are Royal Bank of Canada with over 37.21 million shares worth more than $1.38 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Royal Bank of Canada held 6.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bank of Montreal/Can/, with the investment firm holding over 19.9 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $737.41 million and represent 3.62% of shares outstanding.