Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO), Whirlpool Corporation (WHR)

CNO Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CNO) shares are -29.62% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 12.42% or $1.41 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +13.02% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -39.03% down YTD and -29.31% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -18.05% and -34.70% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 07, 2020, Evercore ISI recommended the CNO stock is a In-line, while earlier, B. Riley FBR had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 11, 2020. 7 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.90 to suggest that the CNO stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 7 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $12.76 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $20.58. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 38.0.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 13.00% in the current quarter to $0.44, up from the $0.41 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.97, down -4.10% from $1.85 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.43 and $0.52. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.21 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 46 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 39 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 727,412 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 282,367. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 519,192 and 145,531 in purchases and sales respectively.

Schwartz Joel H., a President, Colonial Penn at the company, sold 1,717 shares worth $31267.0 at $18.21 per share on Nov 18. The President, Washington National had earlier sold another 46,000 CNO shares valued at $838884.0 on Nov 18. The shares were sold at $18.24 per share. Sievert Frederick James (Director) sold 9,415 shares at $15.94 per share on Sep 17 for a total of $150075.0 while Zimpfer Matthew J., (EVP and General Counsel) sold 15,112 shares on May 14 for $249499.0 with each share fetching $16.51.

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR), on the other hand, is trading around $115.43 with a market cap of $7.47B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $156.33 and spell out a more modest performance – a 26.16% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $16.29 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

WHR’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 7.70%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $624.0 million. This represented a 88.41% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $5.38 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $4.53 on the year-over-year period, growing to $2.26 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $18.88 billion from $18.41 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.23 billion, significantly higher than the $1.23 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $698.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 52 times at Whirlpool Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 24 times and accounting for 36,360 shares. Insider sales totaled 25,884 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 28 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 638.48k shares after the latest sales, with 4.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 62.14M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Whirlpool Corporation having a total of 826 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 8.27 million shares worth more than $1.22 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 13.20% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Primecap Management Company, with the investment firm holding over 7.75 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.14 billion and represent 12.37% of shares outstanding.