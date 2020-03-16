Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – Endo International plc (ENDP), FTS International Inc. (FTSI)

Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) shares are -16.20% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 11.33% or $0.4 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +28.01% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -44.65% down YTD and -10.48% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -14.57% and -40.00% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 15, 2019, Morgan Stanley recommended the ENDP stock is a Underweight, while earlier, Piper Jaffray had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on January 03, 2020. 13 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the ENDP stock is a “Hold. 2 of the 13 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $3.93 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $6.22. The forecasts give the Endo International plc stock a price target range of $9.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $4.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 56.33% or 1.75%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 29.80% in the current quarter to $0.51, down from the $0.53 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.33, down -2.00% from $2.38 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.5 and $0.57. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.33 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 21 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 60 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,690,781 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,253,887. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 347,393 and 570,817 in purchases and sales respectively.

KIMMEL ROGER H, a Director at the company, sold 25,000 shares worth $102250.0 at $4.09 per share on Sep 16. The Director had earlier sold another 30,000 ENDP shares valued at $122700.0 on Sep 16. The shares were sold at $4.09 per share. KIMMEL ROGER H (Director) sold 10,000 shares at $3.93 per share on Jun 17 for a total of $39300.0 while KIMMEL ROGER H, (Director) sold 24,951 shares on Jun 17 for $98057.0 with each share fetching $3.93.

FTS International Inc. (NYSE:FTSI), on the other hand, is trading around $0.28 with a market cap of $35.11M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $2.14 and spell out a more modest performance – a 86.92% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.05 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the FTS International Inc. (FTSI) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

FTSI’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -6.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $46.0 million. This represented a 67.67% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $142.3 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.12 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.54 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $639.3 million from $685.5 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $123.9 million, significantly lower than the $384.8 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $69.5 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 10 times at FTS International Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 6 times and accounting for 712,500 shares. Insider sales totaled 110,142 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 4 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 35.86M shares after the latest sales, with 2.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 72.10% with a share float percentage of 59.35M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with FTS International Inc. having a total of 111 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited with over 41.62 million shares worth more than $43.28 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited held 38.85% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Korea Investment Corporation, with the investment firm holding over 3.61 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.75 million and represent 3.37% of shares outstanding.