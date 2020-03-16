Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – Extended Stay America Inc. (STAY), LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (LTM)

Extended Stay America Inc. (NASDAQ: STAY) shares are -52.09% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 7.72% or $0.51 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +10.90% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -52.63% down YTD and -50.49% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -31.87% and -45.65% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 22, 2019, Nomura recommended the STAY stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Robert W. Baird had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on January 03, 2020. 11 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the STAY stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 11 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $7.12 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $14.95. The forecasts give the Extended Stay America Inc. stock a price target range of $18.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $12.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 60.44% or 40.67%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.13, down from the $0.16 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.84, up 1.00% from $0.95 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.18 and $0.33. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.83 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 19 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 7 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 69,377 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 47,680. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

HAASE BRUCE N, bought 15,000 shares worth $151013.0 at $10.07 per share on Mar 09. The insider had earlier bought another 1,500 STAY shares valued at $13800.0 on Mar 10. The shares were bought at $9.20 per share. HAASE BRUCE N bought 35,000 shares at $10.33 per share on Mar 06 for a total of $361526.0 while Anand Kapila K, (Director) bought 1,500 shares on Mar 06 for $14925.0 with each share fetching $9.95.

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE:LTM), on the other hand, is trading around $4.93 with a market cap of $3.18B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $11.39 and spell out a more modest performance – a 56.72% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.26 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (LTM) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

LTM’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 7.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $1.71 billion. This represented a 40.53% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.87 billion.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $21.09 billion from $20.29 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $2.83 billion, significantly higher than the $1.52 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.55 billion.

Major holders

Insiders own 94.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.30% with a share float percentage of 291.39M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with LATAM Airlines Group S.A. having a total of 134 institutions that hold shares in the company.