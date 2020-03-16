Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX), Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII)

Heron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HRTX) shares are -42.72% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 9.08% or $1.12 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +14.16% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -45.64% down YTD and -47.40% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -18.52% and -38.62% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 16, 2019, Needham recommended the HRTX stock is a Buy, while earlier, Needham had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on February 20, 2020. 9 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.70 to suggest that the HRTX stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 9 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $13.46 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $40.33. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 66.63.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -16.10% in the current quarter to -$0.65, up from the -$0.8 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$2.71, down -38.10% from -$2.5 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.83 and -$0.55. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$1.09 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 7 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 3 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 40,029 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 31,693. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 6,584 in purchases and sales respectively.

TANG KEVIN C, a Director at the company, bought 285,714 shares worth $5.0 million at $17.50 per share on Oct 04. The Executive VP, Drug Development had earlier sold another 24,000 HRTX shares valued at $624000.0 on Nov 29. The shares were sold at $26.00 per share. Quart Barry D (Chief Executive Officer) bought 4,571 shares at $17.50 per share on Oct 03 for a total of $79993.0 while POYHONEN JOHN, (EVP, Chief Commercial Officer) bought 5,143 shares on Oct 03 for $90003.0 with each share fetching $17.50.

Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII), on the other hand, is trading around $17.20 with a market cap of $974.38M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $30.57 and spell out a more modest performance – a 43.74% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.63 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

RCII’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 9.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $344.03 million. This represented a 48.49% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $667.86 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.71 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.04 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $1.58 billion from $1.5 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $215.42 million, significantly lower than the $227.5 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $194.26 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 12 times at Rent-A-Center Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 7 times and accounting for 138,761 shares. Insider sales totaled 35,957 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 5 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 178.97k shares after the latest sales, with 112.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 54.55M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Rent-A-Center Inc. having a total of 321 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 8.03 million shares worth more than $231.45 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 14.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 7.36 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $212.17 million and represent 13.44% of shares outstanding.