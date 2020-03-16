Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB), Biogen Inc. (BIIB)

Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (NYSE: PB) shares are -21.25% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 13.67% or $6.81 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +23.98% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -24.74% down YTD and -18.91% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -9.97% and -22.80% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 30, 2020, Raymond James recommended the PB stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Wedbush had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on March 02, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $56.61 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $75.08. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 24.6.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 18.00% in the current quarter to $1.29, up from the $1.18 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $5.34, up 38.70% from $5.03 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.21 and $1.4. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.53 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 35 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 3 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 433,994 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 10,716. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 34,769 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

BOULIGNY JAMES A, a Director at the company, bought 4,000 shares worth $200052.0 at $50.01 per share on Mar 10. The Chairman had earlier bought another 11,000 PB shares valued at $560250.0 on Mar 11. The shares were bought at $50.93 per share. Osmonov Asylbek (CFO) bought 300 shares at $51.24 per share on Mar 10 for a total of $15372.0 while Rasche Charlotte M, (EVP and General Counsel) bought 2,000 shares on Mar 10 for $102620.0 with each share fetching $51.31.

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB), on the other hand, is trading around $305.21 with a market cap of $53.09B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $334.82 and spell out a more modest performance – a 8.84% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $32.55 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Biogen Inc. (BIIB) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

BIIB’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 49.00%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $1.45 billion. This represented a 60.6% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $3.67 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $8.03 on the year-over-year period, growing to $4.71 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $27.23 billion from $27.48 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $1.56 billion while total current assets were at $8.38 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $7.08 billion, significantly higher than the $6.19 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $6.56 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 55 times at Biogen Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 25 times and accounting for 42,552 shares. Insider sales totaled 18,108 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 30 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.1M shares after the latest sales, with 5.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.40% with a share float percentage of 172.98M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Biogen Inc. having a total of 1,568 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 15.66 million shares worth more than $4.65 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 9.00% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Primecap Management Company, with the investment firm holding over 15.19 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.51 billion and represent 8.73% of shares outstanding.