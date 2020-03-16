Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – ResMed Inc. (RMD), First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN)

ResMed Inc. (NYSE: RMD) shares are -3.38% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 10.00% or $13.61 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +10.17% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -15.88% down YTD and -0.50% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -9.84% and -13.33% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 03, 2020, CLSA recommended the RMD stock is a Underperform, while earlier, Morgan Stanley had Downgrade the stock as a Equal-Weight on February 18, 2020. 18 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.80 to suggest that the RMD stock is a “Moderate Sell. 4 of the 18 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $149.73 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $164.00. The forecasts give the ResMed Inc. stock a price target range of $189.59 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $106.75. The two limits represent an upside potential of 21.02% or -40.26%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 18.60% in the current quarter to $1.05, up from the $0.89 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.3, up 11.50% from $3.64 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.01 and $1.16. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.73 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 82 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 138 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 719,649 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 602,766. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 42,885 and 69,893 in purchases and sales respectively.

Hollingshead James, a President, Sleep Business at the company, sold 1,200 shares worth $192600.0 at $160.50 per share on Mar 02. The Chief Administrative Officer had earlier sold another 4,739 RMD shares valued at $789757.0 on Mar 03. The shares were sold at $166.65 per share. Burt Carol (Director) sold 10,000 shares at $164.90 per share on Mar 02 for a total of $1.65 million while Sodhi Rajwant, (President, SaaS Business) sold 1,500 shares on Mar 02 for $240750.0 with each share fetching $160.50.

First Financial Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN), on the other hand, is trading around $26.22 with a market cap of $3.84B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $31.20 and spell out a more modest performance – a 15.96% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.25 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

FFIN’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 89.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $27.35 million. This represented a 66.7% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $82.12 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.44 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.41 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $204.12 million, significantly higher than the $188.99 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $195.45 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 69 times at First Financial Bankshares Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 45 times and accounting for 295,129 shares. Insider sales totaled 778,151 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 24 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 21.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 6.1M shares after the latest sales, with 2.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 56.40% with a share float percentage of 135.41M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with First Financial Bankshares Inc. having a total of 309 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 15.77 million shares worth more than $553.53 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 11.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 12.58 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $441.65 million and represent 8.85% of shares outstanding.