Summarizing The Case For Ares Management Corporation (ARES), Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ)

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) shares are -10.23% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 14.43% or $4.04 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +20.91% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -23.50% down YTD and -4.64% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -5.07% and -21.14% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 08, 2019, BMO Capital Markets recommended the ARES stock is a Market Perform, while earlier, Oppenheimer had Downgrade the stock as a Perform on January 14, 2020. 13 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the ARES stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 13 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $32.04 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $42.67. The forecasts give the Ares Management Corporation stock a price target range of $50.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $34.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 35.92% or 5.76%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 31.40% in the current quarter to $0.43, up from the $0.35 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.9, down -8.30% from $1.67 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.37 and $0.49. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.31 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 18 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 43 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,458,857 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 2,288,999. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 909,098 and 621,617 in purchases and sales respectively.

ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, a Director at the company, sold 1,080,862 shares worth $108086.0 at $0.10 per share on Aug 23. The Chief Mktg. & Strategy Officer had earlier sold another 29,726 ARES shares valued at $1.19 million on Feb 20. The shares were sold at $40.18 per share. ARES MANAGEMENT LLC (Director) sold 57,800 shares at $0.10 per share on Aug 22 for a total of $5780.0 while ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, (Director) sold 350,000 shares on Aug 21 for $35000.0 with each share fetching $0.10.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ), on the other hand, is trading around $14.38 with a market cap of $18.36B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $40.74 and spell out a more modest performance – a 64.7% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.73 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CNQ’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 22.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $1.16 billion. This represented a 75.18% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $4.67 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.66 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.13 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2018), the total assets figure advanced to $59.5 billion from $59.03 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $429.56 million while total current assets were at $3.54 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $4.83 billion, significantly lower than the $6.68 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $2.89 billion.

Major holders

Insiders own 3.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 66.60% with a share float percentage of 1.16B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Canadian Natural Resources Limited having a total of 638 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital Research Global Investors with over 90.22 million shares worth more than $2.92 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Capital Research Global Investors held 7.60% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Royal Bank of Canada, with the investment firm holding over 65.33 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.11 billion and represent 5.50% of shares outstanding.