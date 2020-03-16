Summarizing The Case For Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH), Yext Inc. (YEXT)

Commerce Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: CBSH) shares are -16.16% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 12.61% or $6.38 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +18.20% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -20.80% down YTD and -12.58% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -1.73% and -19.55% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 16, 2019, Stephens recommended the CBSH stock is a Equal-Weight, while earlier, Wells Fargo had Downgrade the stock as a Underweight on January 06, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $56.96 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $60.82. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 6.35.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -2.30% in the current quarter to $0.82, up from the $0.81 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.36, up 0.20% from $3.5 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.78 and $0.89. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.38 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 103 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 98 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 211,366 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 405,239. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 159,979 and 131,825 in purchases and sales respectively.

Kellerhals Patricia R, a Senior Vice President at the company, sold 674 shares worth $41960.0 at $62.26 per share on Mar 03. The Senior Vice President had earlier sold another 315 CBSH shares valued at $19829.0 on Mar 03. The shares were sold at $62.95 per share. Kemper John W (President and CEO) sold 7,798 shares at $70.52 per share on Feb 13 for a total of $549912.0 while Kellerhals Patricia R, (Senior Vice President) sold 57 shares on Feb 13 for $4023.0 with each share fetching $70.58.

Yext Inc. (NYSE:YEXT), on the other hand, is trading around $13.36 with a market cap of $1.62B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $18.71 and spell out a more modest performance – a 28.59% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.46 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Yext Inc. (YEXT) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

YEXT’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -28.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $99.2 million. This represented a -29.9% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $76.37 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.38 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.23 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Apr 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $485.76 million from $508.15 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$42.43 million, significantly lower than the -$25.58 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$49.78 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 135 times at Yext Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 50 times and accounting for 872,591 shares. Insider sales totaled 941,532 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 85 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -35.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 17.43M shares after the latest sales, with -1.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 6.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 70.80% with a share float percentage of 98.26M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Yext Inc. having a total of 178 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 10.59 million shares worth more than $152.66 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Baillie Gifford and Company held 9.22% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital World Investors, with the investment firm holding over 9.21 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $132.87 million and represent 8.03% of shares outstanding.