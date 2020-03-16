Summarizing The Case For Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA), Macy’s Inc. (M)

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) shares are -54.03% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 8.90% or $1.04 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +23.62% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -55.65% down YTD and -51.65% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -27.31% and -55.38% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 28, 2019, DA Davidson recommended the GVA stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Goldman had Downgrade the stock as a Sell on January 13, 2020. 4 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the GVA stock is a “Hold. 1 of the 4 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $12.72 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $28.75. The forecasts give the Granite Construction Incorporated stock a price target range of $36.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $23.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 64.67% or 44.7%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -70.10% in the current quarter to $0.3, up from the $0.14 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$2.12, up 2.70% from $0.96 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.77 and -$0.58. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.74 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 21 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 55,483 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Bjork Claes, a Director at the company, bought 4,000 shares worth $108760.0 at $27.19 per share on Nov 05. The Senior Vice President & CFO had earlier bought another 2,900 GVA shares valued at $75400.0 on Nov 18. The shares were bought at $26.00 per share. Jigisha Desai (Senior Vice President & CFO) bought 2,000 shares at $27.27 per share on Nov 05 for a total of $54540.0 while Galloway Patricia D, (Director) bought 400 shares on Sep 09 for $11744.0 with each share fetching $29.36.

Macy’s Inc. (NYSE:M), on the other hand, is trading around $8.03 with a market cap of $2.50B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $15.42 and spell out a more modest performance – a 47.92% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.46 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Macy’s Inc. (M) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

M’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 5.90%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $2.75 billion. This represented a 67.92% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $8.58 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.09 on the year-over-year period, growing to $2.38 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Apr 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $21.17 billion from $22.55 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.61 billion, significantly lower than the $1.74 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $451.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 14 times at Macy’s Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 5 times and accounting for 184,683 shares. Insider sales totaled 84,931 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 9 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 605.64k shares after the latest sales, with 22.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.30% with a share float percentage of 308.32M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Macy’s Inc. having a total of 744 institutions that hold shares in the company.