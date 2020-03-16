Summarizing The Case For MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP), EPR Properties (EPR)

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE: MGP) shares are -25.06% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 20.32% or $3.92 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +23.46% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -32.47% down YTD and -21.38% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -14.20% and -31.15% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 15, 2020, Robert W. Baird recommended the MGP stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Evercore ISI had Resumed the stock as a Outperform on February 18, 2020. 14 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the MGP stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 14 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $23.21 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $35.65. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 34.89.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -7.40% in the current quarter to $0.26, up from the $0.24 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.13, up 9.10% from $0.97 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.24 and $0.33. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.21 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 15 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 10 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 135,968 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 45,511. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 29,559 and 10,185 in purchases and sales respectively.

Rietbrock Michael, a Director at the company, bought 2,000 shares worth $49283.0 at $24.64 per share on Mar 10. The Director had earlier bought another 500 MGP shares valued at $10069.0 on Mar 13. The shares were bought at $20.14 per share. Chien Andy H (CFO and Treasurer) bought 1,100 shares at $26.78 per share on Mar 06 for a total of $29458.0 while Stewart James C., (Chief Executive Officer) bought 1,500 shares on Mar 06 for $40490.0 with each share fetching $26.99.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR), on the other hand, is trading around $33.15 with a market cap of $2.59B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $76.86 and spell out a more modest performance – a 56.87% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.89 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the EPR Properties (EPR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

EPR’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 44.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $35.26 million. This represented a 72.21% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $126.87 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.49 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.20 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $439.53 million, significantly lower than the $484.33 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$195.69 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 29 times at EPR Properties over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 16 times and accounting for 186,147 shares. Insider sales totaled 117,633 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 13 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.05M shares after the latest sales, with 20.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.80% with a share float percentage of 77.54M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with EPR Properties having a total of 553 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 12.11 million shares worth more than $855.4 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 15.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 9.94 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $702.17 million and represent 12.65% of shares outstanding.