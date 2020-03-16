Summarizing The Case For Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC), NetScout Systems Inc. (NTCT)

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) shares are -22.36% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 7.53% or $0.35 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +25.00% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -24.81% down YTD and -23.66% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -9.75% and -23.08% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 30, 2017, Raymond James recommended the PSEC stock is a Mkt Perform, while earlier, Barclays had Downgrade the stock as a Underweight on January 22, 2019. 1 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the PSEC stock is a “Hold. 0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $5.00 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $6.00. The forecasts give the Prospect Capital Corporation stock a price target range of $6.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $6.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 16.67% or 16.67%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.17, down from the $0.21 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.72, down -11.70% from $0.85 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.17 and $0.17. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.67 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 18 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,723,267 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 39,004 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Barry John F, a CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER at the company, bought 332,855 shares worth $1.67 million at $5.01 per share on Mar 10. The CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER had earlier bought another 698,091 PSEC shares valued at $3.35 million on Mar 11. The shares were bought at $4.79 per share. Barry John F (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) bought 33,004 shares at $4.98 per share on Mar 09 for a total of $164284.0 while Van Dask Kristin Lea, (CFO, TREASURER, SECRETARY, CCO) bought 5,000 shares on Feb 25 for $30900.0 with each share fetching $6.18.

NetScout Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT), on the other hand, is trading around $21.83 with a market cap of $1.67B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $29.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 24.72% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.54 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the NetScout Systems Inc. (NTCT) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

NTCT’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 3.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $158.21 million. This represented a 39.16% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $260.02 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.49 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.05 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $3.13 billion from $3.07 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $56.27 million while total current assets were at $654.05 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $117.79 million, significantly higher than the $69.51 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $102.58 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 6 times at NetScout Systems Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 40,581 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 6 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -6.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.03M shares after the latest sales, with 0.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.90% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 70.83M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NetScout Systems Inc. having a total of 277 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 8.57 million shares worth more than $206.23 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 11.60% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 6.61 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $159.01 million and represent 8.94% of shares outstanding.