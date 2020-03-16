Summarizing The Case For Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH), iBio Inc. (IBIO)

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SBH) shares are -40.88% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 12.05% or $1.16 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +15.03% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -41.42% down YTD and -42.05% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -14.91% and -19.66% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 14, 2019, DA Davidson recommended the SBH stock is a Underperform, while earlier, DA Davidson had Upgrade the stock as a Neutral on January 21, 2020. 9 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.30 to suggest that the SBH stock is a “Hold. 2 of the 9 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $10.79 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $15.21. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 29.06.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -16.10% in the current quarter to $0.53, up from the $0.51 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.27, up 0.70% from $2.26 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.61 and $0.69. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.35 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 41 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 11 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 358,864 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 47,753. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 41,874 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

RABIN EDWARD W, a Director at the company, bought 3,250 shares worth $40187.0 at $12.37 per share on Mar 06. The SVP, CFO & President-SBS had earlier bought another 2,000 SBH shares valued at $23748.0 on Mar 06. The shares were bought at $11.87 per share. RABIN EDWARD W (Director) bought 5,000 shares at $12.27 per share on Mar 05 for a total of $61344.0 while MCMASTER ROBERT R, (Chairman of the Board) bought 4,500 shares on Mar 02 for $54257.0 with each share fetching $12.06.

iBio Inc. (NYSE:IBIO), on the other hand, is trading around $1.60 with a market cap of $133.78M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $3.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 46.67% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the iBio Inc. (IBIO) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

IBIO’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$3.15 million. This represented a 1104.78% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $314000.0. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.69 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.24 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Current Qtr., the total assets figure advanced to $36.38 million from $35.16 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$5.69 million, significantly lower than the -$5.45 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$5.89 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at iBio Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 8.61M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 41.32% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.00% with a share float percentage of 44.71M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with iBio Inc. having a total of 20 institutions that hold shares in the company.