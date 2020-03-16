Summarizing The Case For TrueCar Inc. (TRUE), Moody’s Corporation (MCO)

TrueCar Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE) shares are -43.58% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 10.29% or $0.25 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +21.82% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -45.53% down YTD and -45.08% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 10.29% and -30.75% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 25, 2019, The Benchmark Company recommended the TRUE stock is a Hold, while earlier, Needham had Initiated the stock as a Hold on September 12, 2019. 13 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the TRUE stock is a “Hold. 2 of the 13 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $2.68 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $3.53. The forecasts give the TrueCar Inc. stock a price target range of $4.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $2.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 33.0% or -7.2%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 75.00% in the current quarter to -$0.02, down from the $0 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.04, down -2.90% from -$0.03 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.02 and $0.05. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.19 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 24 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 60 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,042,783 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 195,803. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 40,008 in purchases and sales respectively.

Smith Simon Edward, a EVP, Dealer Sales & Services at the company, sold 4,618 shares worth $22379.0 at $4.85 per share on Jan 02. The President & CEO had earlier bought another 100,000 TRUE shares valued at $232570.0 on Mar 11. The shares were bought at $2.33 per share. Smith Simon Edward (EVP, Dealer Sales & Services) sold 4,674 shares at $3.38 per share on Oct 01 for a total of $15786.0 while McClung Robert, (EVP & Chief Technology Officer) sold 7,669 shares on Jun 18 for $41455.0 with each share fetching $5.41.

Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO), on the other hand, is trading around $213.07 with a market cap of $42.30B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $273.10 and spell out a more modest performance – a 21.98% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $9.15 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Moody’s Corporation (MCO) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

MCO’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 41.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $373.8 million. This represented a 69.68% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.23 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.88 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.29 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $10.27 billion from $9.48 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $98.0 million while total current assets were at $3.68 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.68 billion, significantly higher than the $1.46 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.61 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 102 times at Moody’s Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 51 times and accounting for 215,449 shares. Insider sales totaled 168,245 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 51 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 910.76k shares after the latest sales, with 13.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.70% with a share float percentage of 186.48M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Moody’s Corporation having a total of 1,131 institutions that hold shares in the company.