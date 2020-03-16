TC Energy Corporation (TRP) â€“ key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

TC Energy Corporation (NYSE: TRP) is -20.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.70 and a high of $57.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The TRP stock was last observed hovering at around $35.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 6.38% off its average median price target of $56.65 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.68% off the consensus price target high of $61.11 offered by analysts, but current levels are 5.23% higher than the price target low of $44.70 for the same period.

Currently trading at $42.36, the stock is -20.12% and -21.12% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.61 million and changing 17.73% at the moment leaves the stock -17.29% off its SMA200. TRP registered -6.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -15.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $53.48 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $51.19.

The stock witnessed a -23.95% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.02%, and is -21.60% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.02% over the week and 4.33% over the month.

TC Energy Corporation (TRP) has around 7305 employees, a market worth around $40.29B and $9.89B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.29 and Fwd P/E is 13.69. Profit margin for the company is 30.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.66% and -26.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.60%).

TC Energy Corporation (TRP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TC Energy Corporation (TRP) is at an average rating of 1.70.

TC Energy Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/01/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.67 with sales reaching $2.38B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 14.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -12.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -10.90% in year-over-year returns.

TC Energy Corporation (TRP) Top Institutional Holders

796 institutions hold shares in TC Energy Corporation (TRP), with 488.28k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.05% while institutional investors hold 69.30% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 951.20M, and float is at 937.12M with Short Float at 0.88%. Institutions hold 69.27% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Royal Bank of Canada with over 78.12 million shares valued at $4.16 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.32% of the TRP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 36.66 million shares valued at $1.95 billion to account for 3.91% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bank of Montreal/Can/ which holds 33.27 million shares representing 3.55% and valued at over $1.77 billion, while Capital Research Global Investors holds 3.49% of the shares totaling 32.73 million with a market value of $1.75 billion.