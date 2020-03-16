Teekay Corporation (TK) is attracting new Institutional Money

Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) is -46.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.04 and a high of $5.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The TK stock was last observed hovering at around $2.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.48% off its average median price target of $3.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.0% off the consensus price target high of $3.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 18.0% higher than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.87, the stock is -11.01% and -26.33% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.2 million and changing 20.08% at the moment leaves the stock -31.19% off its SMA200. TK registered -27.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.85 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.17.

The stock witnessed a -19.15% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -43.61%, and is -0.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 26.31% over the week and 13.23% over the month.

Teekay Corporation (TK) has around 4800 employees, a market worth around $315.41M and $1.92B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -16.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.69% and -50.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.40%).

Teekay Corporation (TK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Teekay Corporation (TK) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Teekay Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/14/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0. The EPS is expected to shrink by -287.90% this year.

Teekay Corporation (TK) Top Institutional Holders

9 institutions hold shares in Teekay Corporation (TK), with 20.8M shares held by insiders accounting for 20.63% while institutional investors hold 32.84% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 109.90M, and float is at 69.20M with Short Float at 4.98%. Institutions hold 26.07% of the Float.

Teekay Corporation (TK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (TGP) that is trading -36.12% down over the past 12 months. Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) is 147.15% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.58% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.47 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.96.