Industry

Teekay Corporation (TK) is attracting new Institutional Money

By Andrew Francis

Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) is -46.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.04 and a high of $5.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The TK stock was last observed hovering at around $2.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.48% off its average median price target of $3.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.0% off the consensus price target high of $3.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 18.0% higher than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.87, the stock is -11.01% and -26.33% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.2 million and changing 20.08% at the moment leaves the stock -31.19% off its SMA200. TK registered -27.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.85 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.17.

The stock witnessed a -19.15% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -43.61%, and is -0.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 26.31% over the week and 13.23% over the month.

Teekay Corporation (TK) has around 4800 employees, a market worth around $315.41M and $1.92B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -16.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.69% and -50.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.40%).

Teekay Corporation (TK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Teekay Corporation (TK) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Teekay Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/14/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0. The EPS is expected to shrink by -287.90% this year.

Teekay Corporation (TK) Top Institutional Holders

9 institutions hold shares in Teekay Corporation (TK), with 20.8M shares held by insiders accounting for 20.63% while institutional investors hold 32.84% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 109.90M, and float is at 69.20M with Short Float at 4.98%. Institutions hold 26.07% of the Float.

Teekay Corporation (TK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (TGP) that is trading -36.12% down over the past 12 months. Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) is 147.15% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.58% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.47 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.96.

Industry

Things appear to be looking up for VICI Properties Inc. (VICI)

Andrew Francis - 0
VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) is -50.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.80 and a high...
Read more
Industry

Why should you buy stock in Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER)?

Richard Addington - 0
Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) is -31.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.13 and a high...
Read more
Industry

Stocks that are not receiving major attention: Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA), FGL Holdings (FG)

Sue Brooks - 0
Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (NASDAQ: SBRA) shares are -65.09% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -28.84% or -$3.02 lower in...
Read more

Read More

Well positioned to deliver growth? – Raytheon Company (RTN), Cerner Corporation (CERN)

Finance Winifred Gerald - 0
Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN) shares are -41.03% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -13.53% or -$20.27 lower in the latest trading...
Read more

Stocks that are not receiving major attention: STORE Capital Corporation (STOR), Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (WDR)

Industry Richard Addington - 0
STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE: STOR) shares are -20.97% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -8.32% or -$2.67 lower in the latest...
Read more

Air Industries Group (AIRI) makes -3.80% fall – What does that mean for its investors?

Companies Sue Brooks - 0
Air Industries Group (NYSE: AIRI) is -33.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.97 and a high...
Read more

Recent

The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY), Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA)

News Winifred Gerald - 0
Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE: BBY) shares are -25.55% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -15.25% or -$9.97 lower in the...
Read more

Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying Raven Industries Inc. (RAVN)?

Industry Winifred Gerald - 0
Raven Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVN) is -10.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.32 and a high...
Read more

What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM), Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD)

Finance Winifred Gerald - 0
Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ: TEAM) shares are 20.06% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.79% or -$2.63 lower in the latest...
Read more

About Us

Categories

Companies

Finance

Industry

Markets

Pages

Privacy Policy

Our Team

Contact Us