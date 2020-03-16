The decline in Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

Mesa Air Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) is -47.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.63 and a high of $11.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The MESA stock was last observed hovering at around $3.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.99% off its average median price target of $12.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 66.29% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 37.07% higher than the price target low of $7.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.72, the stock is -25.37% and -38.99% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.49 million and changing 26.54% at the moment leaves the stock -41.61% off its SMA200. MESA registered -50.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -37.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.65 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.06.

The stock witnessed a -43.47% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -49.03%, and is -18.06% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 21.98% over the week and 10.64% over the month.

Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA) has around 3600 employees, a market worth around $144.57M and $729.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.21 and Fwd P/E is 2.22. Profit margin for the company is 5.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.03% and -57.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.00%).

Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mesa Air Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.21 with sales reaching $178.93M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 203.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.50% year-over-year.

Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA) Top Institutional Holders

130 institutions hold shares in Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA), with 3.97M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.02% while institutional investors hold 97.62% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 30.63M, and float is at 29.07M with Short Float at 3.85%. Institutions hold 85.89% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. with over 2.46 million shares valued at $22.01 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.45% of the MESA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is UBS Group AG with 2.24 million shares valued at $20.04 million to account for 6.78% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Frontier Capital Management Company LLC which holds 1.98 million shares representing 6.00% and valued at over $17.73 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 4.68% of the shares totaling 1.55 million with a market value of $13.82 million.

Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ORNSTEIN JONATHAN G, the company’s CEO. SEC filings show that ORNSTEIN JONATHAN G bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $4.90 per share for a total of $24500.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 677602.0 shares.