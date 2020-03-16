The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: Kennametal Inc. (KMT), XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO)

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) shares are -46.54% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 11.54% or $2.04 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +16.00% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -47.23% down YTD and -46.13% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -24.27% and -39.04% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 26, 2019, UBS recommended the KMT stock is a Buy, while earlier, Wells Fargo had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on December 16, 2019. 12 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the KMT stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $19.72 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $35.82. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 44.95.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -15.00% in the current quarter to $0.38, down from the $0.77 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.32, down -11.40% from $3.02 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.47 and $0.69. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.03 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 55 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 47 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 285,702 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 121,452. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 16,234 and 4,364 in purchases and sales respectively.

Davis Cindy L, a Director at the company, sold 4,644 shares worth $158598.0 at $34.15 per share on Sep 11. The Vice President had earlier sold another 1,500 KMT shares valued at $51187.0 on Nov 08. The shares were sold at $34.12 per share.

XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:XPO), on the other hand, is trading around $61.84 with a market cap of $5.98B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $107.33 and spell out a more modest performance – a 42.38% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.81 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

XPO’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 4.90%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $448.0 million. This represented a 89.17% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $4.14 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.87 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.61 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $14.13 billion from $13.92 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $791.0 million, significantly lower than the $1.1 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $190.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 12 times at XPO Logistics Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 6 times and accounting for 39,705 shares. Insider sales totaled 913,173 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 6 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.16M shares after the latest sales, with -42.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 91.19M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with XPO Logistics Inc. having a total of 575 institutions that hold shares in the company.