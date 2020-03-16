The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL), VirnetX Holding Corp (VHC)

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) shares are -52.73% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 12.30% or $4.56 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +22.47% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -54.02% down YTD and -52.15% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -20.08% and -49.34% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 11, 2020, Argus recommended the UAL stock is a Hold, while earlier, UBS had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 13, 2020. 19 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the UAL stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 19 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $41.64 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $104.27. The forecasts give the United Airlines Holdings Inc. stock a price target range of $140.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $41.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 70.26% or -1.56%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 0.80% in the current quarter to $0.92, down from the $1.15 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $12.36, up 3.30% from $12.05 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $4.3 and $4.99. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $13.55 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 48 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 24 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 246,564 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 116,140. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 200,556 and 88,863 in purchases and sales respectively.

Corvi Carolyn, a Director at the company, sold 1,016 shares worth $93299.0 at $91.83 per share on Oct 28. The Director had earlier sold another 1,013 UAL shares valued at $94270.0 on Nov 27. The shares were sold at $93.06 per share. Corvi Carolyn (Director) sold 1,024 shares at $88.85 per share on Sep 27 for a total of $90982.0 while Corvi Carolyn, (Director) sold 1,032 shares on Sep 06 for $89134.0 with each share fetching $86.37.

VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC), on the other hand, is trading around $6.04 with a market cap of $431.50M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $2.88 and spell out a less modest performance – a -109.72% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the VirnetX Holding Corp (VHC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

VHC’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$4.98 million. This represented a 124500.0% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $4000.0. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.07 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.08 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Current Qtr., the total assets figure advanced to $7.24 million from $9.23 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $2.62 million while total current assets were at $5.51 million. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$11.91 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 10.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 25.20% with a share float percentage of 62.00M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with VirnetX Holding Corp having a total of 113 institutions that hold shares in the company.