The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: Wayfair Inc. (W), Unit Corporation (UNT)

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) shares are -56.84% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 18.18% or $6.0 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +19.96% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -65.34% down YTD and -55.73% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -33.53% and -59.24% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 25, 2020, Stephens recommended the W stock is a Equal-Weight, while earlier, Canaccord Genuity had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on March 02, 2020. 33 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the W stock is a “Moderate Sell. 4 of the 33 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 12 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $39.00 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $80.88. The forecasts give the Wayfair Inc. stock a price target range of $120.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $45.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 67.5% or 13.33%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -5.70% in the current quarter to -$2.62, down from the -$1.62 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$9.11, up 19.00% from -$8.03 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$2.3 and -$1.25. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$7.58 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 128 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 196 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,923,977 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 681,555. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,320,250 and 28,754 in purchases and sales respectively.

Miller James R., a Interim CTO at the company, sold 1,542 shares worth $96020.0 at $62.27 per share on Mar 03. The 10% Owner had earlier bought another 250,000 W shares valued at $12.57 million on Mar 09. The shares were bought at $50.28 per share. Spruce House Partnership LLC (10% Owner) bought 250,000 shares at $61.68 per share on Feb 28 for a total of $15.42 million while Spruce House Partnership LLC, (10% Owner) bought 628,200 shares on Feb 24 for $46.76 million with each share fetching $74.44.

Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT), on the other hand, is trading around $0.28 with a market cap of $18.88M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $3.20 and spell out a more modest performance – a 91.25% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.7 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Unit Corporation (UNT) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

UNT’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -50.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $316.07 million. This represented a -103.34% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $155.44 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$3.91 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.36 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $2.54 billion from $2.79 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $219.45 million, significantly lower than the $241.48 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$148.85 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 5 times at Unit Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 46,811 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 5 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.1M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 3.78% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 77.30% with a share float percentage of 53.43M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Unit Corporation having a total of 147 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 6.93 million shares worth more than $4.82 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, FMR, LLC held 12.47% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with the investment firm holding over 4.4 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.06 million and represent 7.93% of shares outstanding.