The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: Xilinx Inc. (XLNX), CIT Group Inc. (CIT)

Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) shares are -21.71% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 10.96% or $7.56 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +13.09% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -26.22% down YTD and -18.46% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -4.16% and -16.05% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 16, 2020, Mizuho recommended the XLNX stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Wells Fargo had Initiated the stock as a Equal Weight on February 13, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $76.54 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $101.81. The forecasts give the Xilinx Inc. stock a price target range of $120.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $83.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 36.22% or 7.78%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 8.50% in the current quarter to $0.69, down from the $0.95 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.16, up 3.60% from $3.47 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.62 and $0.82. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.36 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 48 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 52 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 239,349 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 153,073. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 9,813 and 3,140 in purchases and sales respectively.

Patterson John Michael, a Director at the company, sold 1,000 shares worth $96359.0 at $96.36 per share on Nov 04. The SVP, Central Engineering had earlier sold another 151 XLNX shares valued at $14535.0 on Dec 18. The shares were sold at $96.26 per share. Gillai Saar (Director) sold 3,400 shares at $96.65 per share on Nov 04 for a total of $328616.0 while Onder Emre, (SVP,Product/Vertical Marketing) sold 1,337 shares on Oct 16 for $129408.0 with each share fetching $96.79.

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT), on the other hand, is trading around $22.84 with a market cap of $2.33B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $53.90 and spell out a more modest performance – a 57.63% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.86 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the CIT Group Inc. (CIT) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CIT’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 47.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $326.6 million. This represented a 32.16% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $481.4 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined $0.00 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.01 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $927.2 million, significantly lower than the $982.5 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $119.3 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 46 times at CIT Group Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 26 times and accounting for 266,440 shares. Insider sales totaled 79,263 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 20 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 6.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 40.81M shares after the latest sales, with 0.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 92.60M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CIT Group Inc. having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 9.48 million shares worth more than $432.7 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.67% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is First Pacific Advisors, LP, with the investment firm holding over 8.56 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $390.69 million and represent 8.73% of shares outstanding.