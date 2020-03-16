These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP), NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE: BIP) shares are -17.74% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 12.47% or $4.56 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +17.49% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -26.98% down YTD and -20.05% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -22.05% and -25.53% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 18, 2019, BofA/Merrill recommended the BIP stock is a Buy, while earlier, TD Securities had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on February 11, 2020. 10 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the BIP stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 10 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $41.12 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $57.82. The forecasts give the Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. stock a price target range of $60.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $50.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 31.47% or 17.76%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -133.30% in the current quarter to $0.19, up from the -$0.05 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.78, down -16.60% from $0.07 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.24 and $0.24. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.42 for the next year.

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG), on the other hand, is trading around $29.58 with a market cap of $1.05B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $36.20 and spell out a more modest performance – a 18.29% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1.72 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

NSTG’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -27.00%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $45.65 million. This represented a -23.61% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $36.93 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.72 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.67 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $259.75 million from $220.76 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $127.82 million while total current assets were at $212.61 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$89.42 million, significantly lower than the -$54.06 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$97.31 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 68 times at NanoString Technologies Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 34 times and accounting for 296,786 shares. Insider sales totaled 281,536 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 34 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 234.95k shares after the latest sales, with 17.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 35.37M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NanoString Technologies Inc. having a total of 172 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 4.28 million shares worth more than $118.99 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Morgan Stanley held 11.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc., with the investment firm holding over 3.83 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $106.58 million and represent 10.35% of shares outstanding.