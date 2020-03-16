These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST), Big Lots Inc. (BIG)

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) shares are 2.84% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 8.01% or $22.42 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +11.42% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -7.07% down YTD and 2.36% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -2.91% and -4.08% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 13, 2020, Credit Suisse recommended the COST stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Cleveland Research had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 02, 2020. 30 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the COST stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 30 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 2 has rated it as “Underweight”. 14 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $302.27 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $315.36. The forecasts give the Costco Wholesale Corporation stock a price target range of $355.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $235.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 14.85% or -28.63%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 1.90% in the current quarter to $2.04, up from the $1.89 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $8.71, up 7.60% from $8.19 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $2.62 and $3.01. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $9.43 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 24 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 89 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 185,213 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 197,945. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 11,915 in purchases and sales respectively.

Vachris Roland Michael, a Executive VP at the company, sold 6,000 shares worth $1.77 million at $295.22 per share on Dec 17. The Director had earlier sold another 3,850 COST shares valued at $1.16 million on Jan 14. The shares were sold at $300.41 per share. Callans Patrick J (Executive VP) sold 2,000 shares at $293.99 per share on Dec 16 for a total of $587987.0 while DECKER SUSAN L, (Director) sold 1,703 shares on Nov 15 for $516032.0 with each share fetching $303.01.

Big Lots Inc. (NYSE:BIG), on the other hand, is trading around $14.11 with a market cap of $550.53M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $21.71 and spell out a more modest performance – a 35.01% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.23 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Big Lots Inc. (BIG) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

BIG’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 3.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $509.44 million. This represented a 68.3% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.61 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $2.39 on the year-over-year period, growing to $2.66 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Apr 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $3.19 billion from $3.42 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $338.97 million, significantly higher than the $234.06 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $338.97 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 9 times at Big Lots Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 1 times and accounting for 1,850 shares. Insider sales totaled 22,891 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 8 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 462.2k shares after the latest sales, with -0.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 38.58M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Big Lots Inc. having a total of 311 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 6.08 million shares worth more than $174.69 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 15.58% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 4.49 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $128.87 million and represent 11.49% of shares outstanding.