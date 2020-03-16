These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: Covetrus Inc. (CVET), Lakeland Industries Inc. (LAKE)

Covetrus Inc. (NASDAQ: CVET) shares are -37.95% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 8.76% or $0.66 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +15.03% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -47.47% down YTD and -39.33% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -24.31% and -39.27% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On May 23, 2019, Stifel recommended the CVET stock is a Hold, while earlier, Goldman had Initiated the stock as a Sell on September 09, 2019. 7 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the CVET stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 7 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $8.19 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $12.13. The forecasts give the Covetrus Inc. stock a price target range of $16.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $7.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 48.81% or -17.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 50.00% in the current quarter to $0.11, down from the $0.13 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.66, up 2.80% from $0.77 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.15 and $0.22. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.81 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 20 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 17 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 334,590 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 251,343. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 54,089 and 17,212 in purchases and sales respectively.

PALADINO STEVEN, a Director at the company, sold 2,745 shares worth $35685.0 at $13.00 per share on Feb 07. The insider had earlier sold another 333 CVET shares valued at $4329.0 on Feb 07. The shares were sold at $13.00 per share.

Lakeland Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE), on the other hand, is trading around $17.10 with a market cap of $139.19M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $16.00 and spell out a less modest performance – a -6.88% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.39 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Lakeland Industries Inc. (LAKE) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

LAKE’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 2.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $7.63 million. This represented a 72.22% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $27.46 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.14 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.06 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Jan 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $99.1 million from $101.39 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$2.84 million, significantly lower than the -$1.67 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$3.53 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 7 times at Lakeland Industries Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 7 times and accounting for 7,269 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 537.34k shares after the latest sales, with 1.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 7.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 62.60% with a share float percentage of 7.47M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lakeland Industries Inc. having a total of 56 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Private Capital Management, Inc. with over 1.02 million shares worth more than $11.03 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Private Capital Management, Inc. held 12.76% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with the investment firm holding over 604651.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.53 million and represent 7.55% of shares outstanding.