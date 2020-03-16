These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU), Dana Incorporated (DAN)

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE: UUUU) shares are -51.22% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 10.10% or $0.08 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +19.45% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -52.46% down YTD and -55.84% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -24.25% and -45.83% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 22, 2016, Rodman & Renshaw recommended the UUUU stock is a Buy, while earlier, Noble Capital Markets had Downgrade the stock as a Market Perform on May 13, 2019.

The stock currently trades at $0.93 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $3.33. The forecasts give the Energy Fuels Inc. stock a price target range of $3.25 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $2.67. The two limits represent an upside potential of 71.38% or 65.17%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 16.70% in the current quarter to -$0.06, up from the -$0.15 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.39, down -81.90% from -$0.25 reported last year. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.23 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 25 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 8 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 706,305 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 223,658. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 684,720 and 213,658 in purchases and sales respectively.

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN), on the other hand, is trading around $9.05 with a market cap of $1.39B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $21.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 56.9% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.86 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Dana Incorporated (DAN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

DAN’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 3.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $98.0 million. This represented a 95.07% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.99 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.58 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.68 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $7.22 billion from $7.23 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $19.0 million while total current assets were at $3.16 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $637.0 million, significantly higher than the $568.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $211.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 71 times at Dana Incorporated over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 40 times and accounting for 637,439 shares. Insider sales totaled 338,978 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 31 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 9.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 10.33M shares after the latest sales, with 5.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.80% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 142.91M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Dana Incorporated having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 18.19 million shares worth more than $331.04 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 12.64% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 13.36 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $243.24 million and represent 9.28% of shares outstanding.