These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG), Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (AAWW)

Leggett & Platt Incorporated (NYSE: LEG) shares are -36.18% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 9.12% or $2.71 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +10.17% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -37.33% down YTD and -37.07% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -14.09% and -29.60% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 19, 2019, Stifel recommended the LEG stock is a Hold, while earlier, CJS Securities had Downgrade the stock as a Market Perform on December 10, 2019.

The stock currently trades at $32.44 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $50.20. The forecasts give the Leggett & Platt Incorporated stock a price target range of $54.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $47.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 39.93% or 30.98%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 3.00% in the current quarter to $0.42, down from the $0.49 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.5, up 1.30% from $2.57 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.59 and $0.64. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.77 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 464 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 47 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 674,301 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 355,174. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 230,134 and 41,020 in purchases and sales respectively.

ENLOE ROBERT TED III, a Director at the company, sold 6,849 shares worth $360108.0 at $52.58 per share on Nov 27. The SVP – Corporate Development had earlier sold another 6,962 LEG shares valued at $369613.0 on Nov 27. The shares were sold at $53.09 per share. MCCLANATHAN JOSEPH W (Director) sold 4,399 shares at $54.79 per share on Nov 08 for a total of $240999.0 while WOOD PHOEBE A, (Director) sold 23,260 shares on Nov 06 for $1.27 million with each share fetching $54.50.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW), on the other hand, is trading around $17.90 with a market cap of $485.63M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $48.67 and spell out a more modest performance – a 63.22% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $6.83 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (AAWW) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

AAWW’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -14.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $1.13 billion. This represented a -51.39% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $747.05 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$14.13 on the year-over-year period, growing to $4.84 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $5.39 billion from $5.97 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $879000.0 while total current assets were at $632.53 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $300.34 million, significantly lower than the $425.58 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$47.45 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 62 times at Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 27 times and accounting for 182,253 shares. Insider sales totaled 132,824 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 35 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 597.78k shares after the latest sales, with 62.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.60% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 25.41M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. having a total of 240 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 3.82 million shares worth more than $105.3 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 14.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 2.84 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $78.37 million and represent 10.95% of shares outstanding.